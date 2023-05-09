Left Menu

Minor League Cricket Championship important for American cricket's future: Corey Anderson

America's first nationwide T20 championship saw its second season won by the Seattle Thunderbolts in August 2022, with the team from the Pacific Northwest claiming a $150,000 first-place prize by defeating the Atlanta Fire in the final.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 15:15 IST
Minor League Cricket Championship important for American cricket's future: Corey Anderson
New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson (Image: MiLC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

One of the most experienced T20 players in the world, Corey Anderson is eagerly looking forward to the 2023 Minor League Cricket Championship slated to be conducted in the United States, the dates of which is yet to be announced. The New Zealand all-rounder expressed that the tournament is important for the future of American cricket.

"This summer will be the biggest step forward in the history of American cricket. I can't wait to play in Minor League Cricket in July. It's really important for the future of American cricket that we keep on developing talent with the Sunoco Minor League Cricket championship to follow MLC in August and September," he said. The Sunoco Minor League Cricket Championship will return this summer, with approximately 150 matches set to take place in August and September.

The domestic player draft will take place in May, part of the selection process that will see more than 400 US-based players participate in the tournament featuring 26 teams. The draft date and complete match schedule will be released soon. Speaking about the partnerships, Anderson said, "The support of the MiLC team owners and partners including Sunoco and Laxmi is what makes this pipeline possible. A year out from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup coming here, the type of competition we now have in the United States is building a platform of talent we think will surprise the world of cricket in the future."

America's first nationwide T20 championship saw its second season won by the Seattle Thunderbolts in August 2022, with the team from the Pacific Northwest claiming a USD 150,000 first-place prize by defeating the Atlanta Fire in the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023