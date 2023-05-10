Left Menu

Baseball-Mets, Phillies set to play series in London next year

MLB first put on games in London in 2019 and last year rolled out plans to hold regular-season games there as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city in 2023, 2024 and 2026. The World Series runners up Phillies and their NL East rivals Mets have not officially been announced and plans are still being finalized. Sports Illustrated first reported the two teams would take part in the London Series.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:54 IST
Baseball-Mets, Phillies set to play series in London next year

Major League Baseball (MLB) is expected to send the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies across the Atlantic Ocean next year for their annual London Series of games, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday. MLB first put on games in London in 2019 and last year rolled out plans to hold regular-season games there as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The World Series runners up Phillies and their NL East rivals Mets have not officially been announced and plans are still being finalized. Sports Illustrated first reported the two teams would take part in the London Series. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are expected to play next month at London Stadium, after the league agreed last year to hold "major events" in the UK capital over a span of five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023