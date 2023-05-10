Left Menu

IPL 2023: "I know where my runs are....," MI batter Suryakumar Yadav after win over RCB

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Following the win, star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and 'Man of the Match', Suryakumar Yadav said that the initial plan was to hit hard and hit the ball in the gaps.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:13 IST
IPL 2023: "I know where my runs are....," MI batter Suryakumar Yadav after win over RCB
SuryaKumar Yadav (Twitter: Photo/mipaltan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Following the win, star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and 'Man of the Match', Suryakumar Yadav said that the initial plan was to hit hard and hit the ball in the gaps. Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a knock which will stay in the memory of fans who witnessed him throughout his knock as MI registered a crucial victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to move to the third spot with 12 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"Much needed from the team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slowly. I said Nehal let's hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same as what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don't do anything different," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation. Put to bat first by MI, RCB put on 199/6 in their 20 overs. After MI took early wickets of Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6), RCB bounced back into the game with a 120-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Faf du Plessis (65 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (68 in 33 balls, with eight fours and four sixes).

Late cameos from Dinesh Karthik (30 in 18 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Kedar Jadhav (12* in 10 balls) took RCB to a competitive total. Jason Behrendorff (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Kumar Kartikeya took a wicket each.

In the chase of 200, Ishan Kishan's power-hitting put MI to a good start but the hosts were reduced to 52/2 in five overs after Kishan (42 in 21 balls, four fours and four sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (7) were dismissed by Wanindu Hasanranga. MI chased down the total with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

With this win, MI has reached the third spot, with six wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. RCB has slipped to seventh position, having won five matches and lost six. They have a total of 10 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023