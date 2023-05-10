IPL 2023: "I know where my runs are....," MI batter Suryakumar Yadav after win over RCB

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Following the win, star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and 'Man of the Match', Suryakumar Yadav said that the initial plan was to hit hard and hit the ball in the gaps. Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a knock which will stay in the memory of fans who witnessed him throughout his knock as MI registered a crucial victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to move to the third spot with 12 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"Much needed from the team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slowly. I said Nehal let's hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same as what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don't do anything different," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation. Put to bat first by MI, RCB put on 199/6 in their 20 overs. After MI took early wickets of Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6), RCB bounced back into the game with a 120-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Faf du Plessis (65 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (68 in 33 balls, with eight fours and four sixes).

Late cameos from Dinesh Karthik (30 in 18 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Kedar Jadhav (12* in 10 balls) took RCB to a competitive total. Jason Behrendorff (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Kumar Kartikeya took a wicket each.

In the chase of 200, Ishan Kishan's power-hitting put MI to a good start but the hosts were reduced to 52/2 in five overs after Kishan (42 in 21 balls, four fours and four sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (7) were dismissed by Wanindu Hasanranga. MI chased down the total with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

With this win, MI has reached the third spot, with six wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. RCB has slipped to seventh position, having won five matches and lost six. They have a total of 10 points. (ANI)

