Left Menu

Tennis-Sinner embracing more positive mindset ahead of Italian Open

Jannik Sinner said he is now playing with a different mindset and is not afraid to predict he can win the "big, big matches" as the Italian returns to the court in front of his home fans in Rome this week. "I'm not scared to say that I can win big, big matches.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:15 IST
Tennis-Sinner embracing more positive mindset ahead of Italian Open
Jannik Sinner Image Credit: Twitter(@janniksin)

Jannik Sinner said he is now playing with a different mindset and is not afraid to predict he can win the "big, big matches" as the Italian returns to the court in front of his home fans in Rome this week. Sinner withdrew from the Barcelona Open quarter-finals last month due to illness and skipped the Madrid Open the following week, but the 21-year-old said he is fully fit for the Italian Open.

Seeded eighth seed in Rome, Sinner reached the quarters last year for the first time and he is aiming to go the distance this time around. "I have a different mindset now," he told the ATP website on Tuesday. "I'm not scared to say that I can win big, big matches. I'm here, I can do it ... But in another way, you have to have the right respect for every single player.

"Every player is so tough. Also emotion-wise, it's sometimes not easy. But if I go in my way, I want to push myself to the limits because I know that, especially there, I can show some very good tennis." Sinner has been in good form this season, having won his seventh Tour-level title in Montpellier and reaching the finals in Miami and Rotterdam.

The Italian Open runs until May 21, with the French Open Grand Slam beginning in Paris a week later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023