India name 18-member team for Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
India on Wednesday named an 18-member team for the prestigious Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, which begins in Kakamigahara, Japan on June 2. India will play against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A, while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia. The Junior Asia Cup is a crucial event for India as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify for this year's FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup.

India will be led by Preeti while Deepika has been named the vice-captain. The goalkeepers in the team are Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari while Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa have been named as defenders. The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage.

India's forward line will have Mumtaz Khan, vice-captain Deepika and Deepika Soreng along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

''It wasn't easy to select 18 players for Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other but I think we selected a strong team. There is lots of talent in India and it's great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage,'' chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a Hockey India statement. ''With Junior World Cup qualification at stake, we know we will have to compete every second but I'm excited to see where this team can go.'' India will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on June 3 followed by matches against Malaysia (June 5), Korea (June 6) and Chinese Taipei. The semifinals will be held on June 10, followed by the final on June 11. Indian Junior Women's Team: Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari Defenders: Mahima Tete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo.

