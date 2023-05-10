Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 schedule out, Busan to host event

The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 is scheduled to be held in Busan, South Korea from June 27 to 30. The continental kabaddi event will be played after a hiatus of six years. The last edition was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017.

Since the inaugural tournament in 1980, the championship has brought together teams from various Asian countries, which include India, Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh among others. The Indian men's kabaddi team is the most successful side in the history of the Asian Kabaddi Championship, winning seven gold medals from the eight editions. Iran won the title in the 2003 edition in Kangar, Malaysia.

This time, India are the defending champions having beaten Pakistan 36-22 in the final in 2017. In the women's category, too, India are the defending champions as they defeated South Korea 42-20 in the final in 2017.

The Indian women's kabaddi team is also the most successful side in the competition having won four gold medals while South Korea have claimed one title in the five editions so far. The coaching camp for the 40 probable men's players for the Asian kabaddi meet and the Asian Games began on May 4 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. The camp will end on May 18.

The Asian camp is being held under three coaches - Ashan Kumar, E Bhaskaran and Sanjeev Baliyan. E Bhaskaran, a popular coach in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has been a national coach before. The trials to select the Indian men's kabaddi team for the Asian Kabaddi Championship will take place at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar on May 17.

India squad: Rakesh, Vijay, Durgesh Kumar, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Jaideep, Meetu, Mohit, Mohit Goyat, Pardeep, Saurabh, Surender Nada, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sagar B Krishan, Aksah Santosh Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadi, Girish Ernak, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham, Siddharth Desai, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Parvesh, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Vikash, Deepak Hooda, Sachin, Arjun Deswal, Mahender Singh, Manjit, Naveen Kumar, Surjeet, Abhishek Manokaran, Abinesh Nadarajan, Abhishek, Rohit Tomar. (ANI)

