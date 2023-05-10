Left Menu

Italian Open: Stan Wawrinka defeats Ilya Ivashka in opener

The former World No. 3 dominated the 78-minute clash on Center Court.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:35 IST
Italian Open: Stan Wawrinka defeats Ilya Ivashka in opener
Stan Wawrinka (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Making his 18th appearance in Rome, Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday showcased his exemplary performance to move past Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 6-4 at the Italian Open. The former World No. 3 dominated the 78-minute clash on Center Court. In one hour and 18 minutes, he closed a 6-2 6-4 victory to book a spot in the second round against Grigor Dimitrov.

The Swiss struck 26 winners with big cutters off both wings and saved the one break point he faced to claim his 12th tour-level victory of the season. "I was ready for it. I am playing well. It was a good first match and I am really happy to get through again. I have been working hard to get to this level. This year I am playing much better, but I need to win more matches. That is what I am missing a bit, the confidence to win more matches. But in general, the level is great," ATP.com quoted Wawrinka as saying.

Wawrinka, the oldest player in the Rome draw, is playing in his 119th ATP Masters 1000 event this week, tying him for eighth most. His best result in Rome occurred in 2008, when he lost in the final against Novak Djokovic. Elsewhere, Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry set a second-round meeting against Novak Djokovic after he defeated Frenchman Luca Van Assche 7-6(7), 6-3.

Etcheverry, making his Rome debut, fought from 0-3 in the second set to win after two hours and five minutes. Earlier this season, the 23-year-old advanced to tour-level clay-court finals in Santiago and Houston. In other action, Sebastian Baez also advanced, overpowering Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 6-3, while Marton Fucsovics downed Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023