Italian Open: Stan Wawrinka defeats Ilya Ivashka in opener

Making his 18th appearance in Rome, Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday showcased his exemplary performance to move past Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 6-4 at the Italian Open. The former World No. 3 dominated the 78-minute clash on Center Court. In one hour and 18 minutes, he closed a 6-2 6-4 victory to book a spot in the second round against Grigor Dimitrov.

The Swiss struck 26 winners with big cutters off both wings and saved the one break point he faced to claim his 12th tour-level victory of the season. "I was ready for it. I am playing well. It was a good first match and I am really happy to get through again. I have been working hard to get to this level. This year I am playing much better, but I need to win more matches. That is what I am missing a bit, the confidence to win more matches. But in general, the level is great," ATP.com quoted Wawrinka as saying.

Wawrinka, the oldest player in the Rome draw, is playing in his 119th ATP Masters 1000 event this week, tying him for eighth most. His best result in Rome occurred in 2008, when he lost in the final against Novak Djokovic. Elsewhere, Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry set a second-round meeting against Novak Djokovic after he defeated Frenchman Luca Van Assche 7-6(7), 6-3.

Etcheverry, making his Rome debut, fought from 0-3 in the second set to win after two hours and five minutes. Earlier this season, the 23-year-old advanced to tour-level clay-court finals in Santiago and Houston. In other action, Sebastian Baez also advanced, overpowering Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 6-3, while Marton Fucsovics downed Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-2. (ANI)

