Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from May 13-May 15 (all times GMT): Saturday, May 13

Leeds United v Newcastle United (1130) * Leeds manager Sam Allardyce has won more league matches against Newcastle than any other side (13).

* Newcastle's Kieran Trippier has created 101 chances in the league this season, second only to Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (103). * Newcastle have won four of their last five away league games (L1) this season.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) * Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored in 23 league games this season, one short of the record in a 38-game campaign set by Mohamed Salah in 2017-18 (24 games scored).

* Tottenham are without a win in their last six away league games (D2 L4). * Villa's last four league wins against Spurs have come away from home. They are winless in 11 against them at Villa Park in the competition (D2 L9) since a 2-1 win in January 2008.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (1400) * Kai Havertz has scored more goals (seven), had more shots (65), and created more chances (35) than any Chelsea player in the league this season.

* Morgan Gibbs-White has been involved in more league goals than any player for Forest this season (12 – five goals, seven assists), including five in his last four games. * Chelsea are winless in their last five home league games, losing both of their last two.

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (1400) * Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won his last three league meetings with Bournemouth.

* Dominic Solanke has been involved in Bournemouth's last four league goals away from home (one goal, three assists). * Bournemouth have won their last three league away games, their longest-ever run in the top-flight.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) * Marcus Rashford has scored 19 home goals in all competitions for United this season – the last player to net more at Old Trafford in a campaign was Wayne Rooney (20 in 2009-10).

* Ruben Neves (six goals, one assist) has been involved in more league goals than any player for Wolverhampton this season. * United have won 24 matches at Old Trafford in all competitions this season; only in 2002-03 (27), 2007-08 (25) and 2010-11 (26) did they have more home wins in a campaign.

Southampton v Fulham (1400) * If Southampton fail to win this game, they will be relegated from the top-flight for the third time in their history.

* Fulham's 14 wins are their joint-most in a league season. * Southampton have lost 23 Premier League games this season, their joint-most defeats ever suffered in a league campaign.

Sunday, May 14 Brentford v West Ham United (1300)

* Ivan Toney has been involved in Brentford's last four league goals against West Ham, scoring twice and assisting the other two. * Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 49 goals for West Ham in the league (26 goals and 23 assists) and could become the sixth player to reach 50 plus for the club in the competition.

* Brentford have won five of their last seven league games against West Ham in a run stretching back to 1953 (D1 L1). Everton v Manchester City (1300)

* City have won their last 10 league games, the fifth time they have had a winning run of at least 10 consecutive matches under Pep Guardiola. * Since Sean Dyche's first game in charge in February, Dwight McNeil has been involved in more league goals for Everton than any other player (seven – five goals, two assists).

* City's Riyad Mahrez has provided nine assists in the league this season, including four in his last three appearances. Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion (1530)

* Alexis Mac Allister has scored 10 league goals this season, more than any Brighton player. * Brighton have won three of their last four away games against Arsenal in all competitions (L1).

* Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been involved in four goals in his four league games against Brighton (two goals, two assists). Monday, May 15

Leicester City v Liverpool (1900) * Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has scored seven goals in his last seven games against Leicester in all competitions.

* Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals against Liverpool in the league, with only Andrew Cole (11) and Harry Kane (nine) netting more against them. * Mohamed Salah has scored 19 league goals this season, and he could become the first player to net 20-plus league goals in three consecutive seasons for Liverpool since Roger Hunt. (Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru)

