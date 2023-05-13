Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:01 IST
Klaasen fined 10 per cent of match fee

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his side's seven-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

The South African, who top-scored with a 29-ball 47 to push their total to 182/6, had an animated chat with the leg umpire. He also expressed his dissatisfaction while talking to the broadcasters.

''Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL's Code of Conduct,'' IPL said in a statement. Avesh Khan bowled a waist-high full toss to Abdul Samad but leg umpire Akshay Totre did not call it a no-ball. SRH called for a DRS but to their horror, TV umpire Yeshwant Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team.

An unruly crowd behaviour followed the incident as Klaasen criticised it in the mid-innings break.

''Disappointed with the crowd to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either,'' Klaasen said.

Mishra reprimanded ============ Lucknow Super Giants' veteran India spinner Amit Mishra was also reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct. ''The leg-spinner admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mr Mishra accepted the sanction.'' For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, the statement added.

