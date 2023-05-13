Left Menu

Indian Women's League quarter final line-ups completed

Odisha FC (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The quarter-finals line-up of the Indian Women's League, 2023 was completed on Saturday when the curtain came down on Group B matches; Group A finished on Friday. IWL got its quarter-finalists and the matches between the teams have been set as Kickstart FC will take on HOPS FC, followed by matches between Sports Odisha vs Eastern Sporting Union; Sethu Madurai FC vs East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala vs Odisha FC. The quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, Sethu Madurai FC finished on the top of Group B despite being held to a goalless draw by Odisha FC at the TransStadia. While Sethu FC ended with 17 points, Odisha came third with 16 points. Odisha FC needed a win to climb to the top of the group but missed chances did not help their cause. Eastern Sporting made their way into the quarterfinals as former champions wiped off a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 against Lords F A Kochi at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Lords F A Kochi went 2-0 up in the first 20 minutes when Arya More scored in the 15th and 20th minute. Chandam Anjali Devi reduced the margin in the 23rd minute. Two more goals from Heirangkhongjam Linda in the 25th minute and Lhingneilam Kipgen in the 33rd minute gave Eastern Sporting Union full points. With this win, Eastern Sporting Union finished the group stage with 15 points from seven matches and Lords F A Kochi with three points. Lhingneilam Kipgen was declared the Player of the Match.

While Kickstart FC had no mercy for a hapless Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) football club and scored a 9-0 victory in their concluding Group A match at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. Having already made the quarter-finals, the Karnataka side led by five goals at the half time and pumped in four more after the change of ends. While Nepal recruits Saru Limbu and Laishram Bibicha Devi equally shared four goals, Sushmita Lepcha, Astam Oraon and Dalima Chibber scored one each. An own goal by Tanu completed CRPF's misery as they finished with seven points.

Laishram Bibicha Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match. (ANI)

