Rugby-Crowley drop-goal sends Munster into URC final against Stormers

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 00:13 IST
Munster centre Jack Crowley kicked a drop-goal two minutes from fulltime to stun hosts Leinster with a pulsating 16-15 win in their United Rugby Championship semi-final in Dublin on Saturday, earning a place in the decider in Cape Town on May 27. Munster will take on defending champions the Stormers from South Africa for the trophy and are the only team to beat the latter at home in the URC, having won 26-24 in the pool stages last month.

Leinster led 10-6 at halftime after lock Jason Jenkins crossed for the opening try from a barnstorming run, but Munster hit back after the break as another second row Tadhg Beirne finished some concerted pressure. The visitors belied their status as underdogs as they dominated possession and created numerous entries into the Leinster 22, but were undone by some poor execution.

It looked as though they would be made to pay when Leinster lock Joe McCarthy scored a try just past the hour-mark but as Munster remained camped in their opponents' half, they worked a drop-goal position for Crowley and he put the ball between the posts. Munster will be seeking their fourth title in the URC and first since 2010-11, while Leinster will have to get over their disappointment quickly as they face La Rochelle in the final of the European Rugby Champions Cup at their Dublin home on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

