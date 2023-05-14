Left Menu

RCB elect to bat; RR bring in Zampa for Boult

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 15:12 IST
Faf du Plessis Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Du Plessis said the soaring mercury had played a role in his decision to bat first. Wayne Parnell has come in place of Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, while Michael Bracewell has replaced Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in the RCB playing XI.

For the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, Australian spinner Adam Zampa comes in place of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The last time the two sides met, RCB defeated RR by seven runs.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

