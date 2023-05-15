Star-Studded Event Marks Unveiling of Sportstar Magazine's Revamped Edition

Bengaluru, 15 May 2023: Sportstar, the much-loved multisport magazine from The Hindu Group, unveiled its highly anticipated and redesigned edition during an exclusive event held on Sunday. The event witnessed the presence of prominent athletes, sports administrators and representatives from corporate India, making it a remarkable celebration of sports journalism and passion. The event, held in Bengaluru, captivated attendees with the unveiling of Sportstar's new look, which promises to provide readers with enhanced sports reportage, intriguing stories of athletes and specials on mega sporting events, while incorporating newer, bolder journalistic tools. The launch was further elevated by the presence of several esteemed athletes, who added their star power to the occasion. Notable attendees included Lakshya Sen (Thomas Cup-winning badminton player), Vimal Kumar (Dronacharya Awardee and veteran badminton coach), Abhishek (Indian hockey player), Shaili Singh (long jumper), Anju Bobby George (Olympian and first Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships in Athletics), Roger Binny (BCCI President), Aparna Popat (Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning badminton player) and MM Somaya (Olympic gold medallist in hockey). Their presence underscored the significance of the Sportstar magazine's relaunch and highlighted the deep connections it holds within the sports community. Lakshya Sen, Abishek and Shaili have all been featured on the revamped edition. Sportstar has been a trusted source of sports coverage for nearly half a century, diligently capturing the significant developments and prominent personalities within Indian sports. With its redesigned edition, Sportstar continues to uphold these values and aspirations, presenting them in an exciting new package. Ayon Sengupta, the Editor of Sportstar, expressed his excitement about the magazine's transformation, stating, ''For 45 years, Sportstar magazine has chronicled the triumphs and struggles of sporting icons, capturing their stories in vivid detail. Our commitment to high-quality content and insightful analysis has made Sportstar a trusted source for sports enthusiasts. The magazine's legacy continues to shape the sports media landscape, leaving an indelible imprint on the hearts and minds of generations." Speaking about the redesign, the editor said, "While steadfastly upholding the principles of honest journalism we have always cherished, we have infused the magazine with a fresh vitality. Bringing the essence of digital storytelling into our print pages, we present vibrant layouts adorned with striking visuals, immersive graphics, captivating quotes, and audacious colours. A daring and legible typeface gracefully amplifies the inherent drama and passion that sports ignite." Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, said, "Sports is not just about winning and losing. It is about the will to put in the work and the dedication to finish what you started. And that's what stirs the emotions of millions of sports fans across the world. The new Sportstar is all about the emotions and the changing nuances of the game. We have always been at the forefront of capturing the pivotal moments in sports and the athletes. Now, we'll do so with panache. Anju Bobby George, Olympian and India's first athletics world championship winner, said ''It's been a beautiful journey, starting with the inspiration drawn from Sportstar's stories as an aspiring athlete, to being featured in it, and now being here at the revamp, surrounded by such esteemed individuals. I'm confident that Sportstar will keep inspiring countless generations of India's exceptional athletes.'' Aparna Popat (Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning badminton player) said, "During my childhood, being featured on Sportstar was a dream for me. I had a Steffi Graff poster in my room, as she was a huge inspiration to me throughout my career. I still remember when I won India's first medal at the World Junior Championships, Sportstar was the first publication that interviewed me. I still have that magazine with me and cherish it greatly. I think it's great that the redesign has happened, while retaining what is special about Sportstar. They have excelled not only in covering present-day athletes but have also paid homage to past champions through exceptional journalism." On being featured on the revamped edition with some of India's finest athletes Lakshya Sen (Thomas Cup winning badminton player) said, "It is very motivating for me, even now, to see myself on Sportstar. I am happy to get the platform to share my experiences and emphasise the value of keeping fit and training hard. Hopefully, I can do my part to motive more youngster to take up sports." Abhishek, (member of the Indian Men's Hockey Team), said, "My first coach used to read Sportstar, and use it to inspire me. To be featured on it today, is a nice way to thank him for all his efforts." About Sportstar With a total readership of over 39 lakhs, Sportstar is the second-most read English magazine in the country. Started in 1978 – the only multi-sport magazine has been on stands for 45 years now. It is a cherished offering from The Hindu Group, an institution with an innate interest in sports which has been backing all athletic activity with whole-hearted zeal for more than a century through the sports pages of its flagship, The Hindu newspaper. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)