English all-rounder Ben Stokes's ability to bowl remains a challenge: Stephen Fleming

"Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover. But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi [next] which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right."

English all-rounder Ben Stokes's ability to bowl remains a challenge: Stephen Fleming
Ben Stokes. (Photo- CSK). Image Credit: ANI
English all-rounder Ben Stokes's ability to bowl remains a challenge as the 'Ashes' is set to begin in a month. Chennai Super Kings roped in the services of Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore. His ability to bowl as well as to bat was one of the key reasons for his price tag. He played CSK's first two games of the season, scoring 7 and 8 and conceding 18 runs in his only over with the ball.

After sustaining a toe injury, Stokes has not played featured in a single match for CSK since April 3. "Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover. But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi [next] which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right," Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Stokes became available for selection once again in the last week. But he has been unable to make a place for himself in the starting XI. CSK has decided to go for Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana as their four overseas players instead. CSK could have become the first team to qualify against Kolkata Knight Riders but they fell short in their batting. Ben Stokes could come in to add firepower in their next match against Delhi Capitals.

"And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way. We won't do that. We might tinker with it but we're very focused on getting the right team for Delhi," Fleming added. Stokes had previously indicated that he may leave the IPL early in order to give himself enough time to get back and play in England's next Test against Ireland on June 1, a fixture which has been viewed as preparation for the Ashes.

But as things stand, it is highly unlikely that he will play any red-ball cricket before Ashes. (ANI)

