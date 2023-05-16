Left Menu

Cycling-Thomas feels no pressure in wearing leader's pink jersey

Geraint Thomas said he is relishing the opportunity to win the Giro d'Italia and feels no pressure after inheriting the leader's maglia rosa jersey following Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal. "I don't feel much pressure or expectation, but I'd love to take this opportunity. "As you get towards the end of your career you realise how lucky you are to do this for a living and it's not going to last forever.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 09:01 IST
Cycling-Thomas feels no pressure in wearing leader's pink jersey

Geraint Thomas said he is relishing the opportunity to win the Giro d'Italia and feels no pressure after inheriting the leader's maglia rosa jersey following Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal. World champion Evenepoel abandoned the Giro with COVID-19 on Sunday, shortly after the Belgian reclaimed top spot in the general classification with victory in a rain-affected 35-km individual time trial.

Thomas has enjoyed little luck at the Giro but the 36-year-old said he is keen to improve his results. The Welshman pulled out of the Giro in 2020 after suffering a hip fracture in a crash. Three years earlier his race came to an end after he damaged his shoulder in a pile-up involving a police motorbike.

"It would be amazing to win, especially after 2020 when I thought that was it for my chance to win the Giro," Thomas, who won the 2018 Tour de France, said. "I don't feel much pressure or expectation, but I'd love to take this opportunity.

"As you get towards the end of your career you realise how lucky you are to do this for a living and it's not going to last forever. So I'm going to make the most of it." Thomas has a two-second lead over three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic.

Following Monday's rest day, the race resumes later on Tuesday with stage 10 -- a 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio, which features a long climb before a fast-running and technical descent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023