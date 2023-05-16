MI opt to bowl against LSG

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL match here on Tuesday.

MI went in with four seamers and two spinners at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The five-time champions made one change, bringing in off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen in place of left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

For LSG, Naveen ul-Haq came in for Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan, while Swapnil Singh was included in place of Amit Mishra.

The Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Naveen ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.

