Left Menu

MI opt to bowl against LSG

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:21 IST
MI opt to bowl against LSG

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL match here on Tuesday.

MI went in with four seamers and two spinners at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The five-time champions made one change, bringing in off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen in place of left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

For LSG, Naveen ul-Haq came in for Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan, while Swapnil Singh was included in place of Amit Mishra.

The Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Naveen ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023