Soccer-Chelsea crush West Ham to go top of Women's Super League

At the bottom of the table, Reading occupy the relegation spot on 11 points, two behind Leicester City and three adrift of Tottenham Hotspur, who they meet on Saturday before their final game against Chelsea.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 02:51 IST
Soccer-Chelsea crush West Ham to go top of Women's Super League
Chelsea's Pernille Harder netted her fifth goal in three Women's Super League games and Erin Cuthbert scored in stoppage-time as the Blues beat West Ham United 4-0 on Wednesday to go top of the table and take control of the title race. With all 12 teams having played 20 games in the 22-match season, Chelsea top the standings on 52 points, two points ahead of Manchester United and five clear of Arsenal, who hammered Everton 4-1 earlier in the evening.

Chelsea can be crowned champions for the fourth straight season on Sunday if they beat Arsenal and Manchester United fail to defeat fourth-placed Manchester City. Defender Charles broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, rifling home from close range to round off an excellent passing move, and Danish forward Harder fired home three minutes after the break to continue her scoring run.

Ingle headed the third just after the hour mark and Scotland international lashed home the fourth in stoppage time to send Chelsea top.

 

