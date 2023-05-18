Left Menu

Cycling-Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro

After a Giro d'Italia pockmarked by crashes, dreadful weather, sickness and abandonments, stage 12 from Bra to Rivoli on Thursday offered some much-needed respite before the serious business kicks in again. Latvia's Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) was second with Australian Sebastian Berwick (Israel-Premier Tech) sitting up before the line to cross in third. Race leader Geraint Thomas finished several minutes back in the peloton along with the remaining GC contenders.

Cycling-Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro
After a Giro d'Italia pockmarked by crashes, dreadful weather, sickness and abandonments, stage 12 from Bra to Rivoli on Thursday offered some much-needed respite before the serious business kicks in again. The 185 km (115 miles) route, featuring two climb, offered the perfect day for the GC contenders to stay safe and allow riders in the breakaways to have their day in the sunshine.

And so they did, with the stage coming down to a three-way sprint eventually taken comfortably by Germany's Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) - his first Grand Tour stage win. Latvia's Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) was second with Australian Sebastian Berwick (Israel-Premier Tech) sitting up before the line to cross in third.

Race leader Geraint Thomas finished several minutes back in the peloton along with the remaining GC contenders. The fight for the Maglia Rosa will resume in earnest on Friday as the race hits the Alps for the first time this year, crossing the Swiss border with a summit finish at the ski resort of Crans Montana.

