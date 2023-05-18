It's massive for us, says Eddie Howe ahead of Newcastle's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe emphasized on the importance of securing three points against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Friday. Newcastle are close to turning their dreams into reality as they are currently in the third position with 66 points. They have just a single-point margin which keeps them away from dropping out of the Top 4 spots.

"It's massive for us [that it's in our own hands]. You want that ownership. We're delighted for that. We can control what happens and not rely on other teams. But then with that ownership and responsibility comes the expectation so we have to deal with that", Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said while speaking to Sky Sports. Newcastle are currently enjoying one of the best seasons in their rich history and they will try to end it on a successful note by qualifying for the UCL.

"The players have been incredible for me, outstanding all season, the togetherness and spirit has carried us a long way, allied to the fact we have some top players as well." "I've enjoyed every moment with this group but we have to finish the job and that's the challenge in front of us.

Newcastle will have an advantage as their home crowd will act as the 12th man throughout the game cheering and driving them on to clinic the crucial three points. "Our home form has been excellent, our home support has been outstanding. We're hopeful we can connect together and prove to be a really big force in the next two games," Howe concluded.

Their previous encounter ended in a goalless draw. It will be a close encounter as both teams have had similar performances in their last five games. For Newcastle, Alexander Isak will play a crucial role while for Brighton Alexis Mac Allister will be the player to watch out for. (ANI)

