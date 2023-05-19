Left Menu

Soccer-Brazilian Moura to leave Tottenham at the end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Lucas Moura will leave when his contract ends at the conclusion this season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 02:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 02:11 IST
Soccer-Brazilian Moura to leave Tottenham at the end of the season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur striker Lucas Moura will leave when his contract ends at the conclusion this season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The Brazil international joined the English club in January 2018 from French side Paris St Germain. During his time with the London club, he has made 219 appearances, scoring 38 goals.

"I will always love you," Moura said, followed by a video message posted on Twitter. "We would like to thank Lucas for his tremendous services to our Club and wish him all the best for the future," the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old's most memorable contribution was a second-half hat-trick he scored in an incredible 3-2 win over Ajax that secured Tottenham a place in the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool. Seventh-placed Tottenham are level on 57 points with Aston Villa with two rounds left to play.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023