Left Menu

TOPS shooters Gurjoat and Ganemat get MOC approval for training in Italy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 11:41 IST
TOPS shooters Gurjoat and Ganemat get MOC approval for training in Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the sports ministry has approved shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singh's proposals to train in Italy under foreign coaches Piero Genga and Ennio Falco respectively.

Ganemat, who recently won mixed team event gold in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo and is currently country's number one in the women's skeet event, would spend 11 days training in Bari under Italian coach Genga.

Gurjoat will head to Capua, will train at TAV Falco for 10 days. Both the TOPS athletes are preparing for the upcoming ISSF World Championship and the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou later this year. The financial assistance will cover Ganemat and Gurjoat's coaching, (shooting) range fees along with ammunition, travel, lodging costs and local transportation costs and OPA among other expenses, according to a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023