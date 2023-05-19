Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One to donate one million euros to flood relief

Formula One will donate 1 million euros ($1.10 million) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:44 IST
Motor racing-Formula One to donate one million euros to flood relief

Formula One will donate 1 million euros ($1.10 million) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday. The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend but the race was cancelled due to the devastation.

Formula One said in a statement the money would be donated to the region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection. Stefano Domenicali, the Formula One chief executive who was born and grew up in Imola, said local communities faced a terrible situation.

"We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground," he said. "My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula One community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work."

The Imola circuit is named after Ferrari founder Enzo and his son Dino, with the Maranello-based Italian luxury sportscar maker also announcing a million euro donation. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023