Left Menu

UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vanquish Juventus, secures place in final

Juventus took 17 shots out of which only seven were on target

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST
UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vanquish Juventus, secures place in final
Erik Lamela after scoring the goal in extra-time (Twitter: Photo/SevillaFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish club Sevilla defeated Italian Club Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Leg 2 held on Thursday at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring in the second half of the match and gave Juventus a one-goal lead. After six minutes Sevilla scored a goal. A right-footed strike by Suso in the 71st minute equalled the scoreline.

The game went into extra time. Sevilla's Erik Lamela scored a goal in the 95th minute of the match giving a 2-1 lead to his side. Lamela's strike came as a winning goal as Juventus failed to score in the extra time, therefore, getting knocked out of the competition. During the game, Sevilla took a total of 28 shots out of which only 10 were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 60 per cent. The Spanish club completed a total of 580 passes with a passing accuracy of 83 per cent.

Sevilla's player Marcos Acuna got a red card in the 115th minute of the match. Juventus took 17 shots out of which only seven were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 40 per cent. The Italian club completed a total of 414 passes with an accuracy of 72 per cent.

Sevilla has won the Europa League for a record six times. Sevilla will be facing AS Roma in the final of the UEFA Europa League on June 1 at Budapest's Puskas Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023