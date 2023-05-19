"Whether he's playing his last IPL...": CSK coach Mike Hussey on buzz over Dhoni's retirement

Amid the buzz over Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League, CSK's batting coach Mike Hussey has shed some light ahead of their clash against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the pre-match conference, Hussey said that the only person who knows about Dhoni's retirement from IPL is MS himself.

"That is the thing we have not spoken about. Whether he is playing his last IPL or not only he knows. We have no idea. He is hitting sixes and finishing off games," Hussey said in the pre-match conference. "From my point of view as a batting coach, he is still batting really well. He is still motivated to keep coming into the training and working on his game, he is hitting the ball well. We have seen him lighting up the innings and finish things off really well. He has still got that six-hitting ability. So, while he is enjoying it and still contributing to the team, then there is no reason why he cannot keep going, maybe for another 5 years (chuckles)... we do not know it is all up to MS," he added.

Dhoni has been one of the key reasons for the support CSK get in every match they play irrespective of the stadium. Even if he pops on the screen for a moment, his name starts to echo around the entire stadium. Even CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja jokingly remarked that he keeps hearing people chanting skipper MS Dhoni's name and when he bats up the order, crowds wait for him to get out so that they can get to see the legendary wicketkeeper bat.

Hussey reflected on the support that CSK gets because of Dhoni. "First of all the support we have got as a team because of MS is amazing. Not everybody gets that. It lifts you as a team and the support MS Dhoni has earned is incredible"

Throughout the IPL, Dhoni has played the role of a finisher for the last two or three balls. He has been troubled by a knee injury and he revealed that he asked his teammates to not make him run a lot after their victory against DC. "I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute," Dhoni said after the match.

Dhoni didn't even come out to practice on the eve of their crucial clash Hussey reflected on Dhoni's knee condition and why Dhoni avoids pushing for doubles. "It is pretty clear he plans to come in the last overs. His knee is not in good condition. He cannot run a lot of doubles as it puts pressure on his knees so he delays," Hussey added.

With Dhoni struggling with his knee, CSK's qualification hopes are on the line. Shivam Dube in the middle order while Tushar Deshpande will be playing a crucial role in the middle order and in the final overs respectively. "Our bowlers have done well but we have had some concerns in bowling but overall we have done well."

"Shivam Dube has been fantastic this season credit goes to MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for backing him. The team has had a lot of trust in Tushar. Captain and coach have backed him a lot," Hussey concluded. (ANI)

