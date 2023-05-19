Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Rubio wins delayed, shortened Giro stage 13 as weather chaos continues

Einer Rubio thwarted Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Cepeda to win the shortened 74.6km-stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday after a bizarre delayed start, with organisers forced to change the route due to adverse weather conditions. Colombian rider Rubio (Movistar) delivered a perfectly-timed sprint in the final kilometre to earn his first Grand Tour stage win in style, while Geraint Thomas retained the leader's maglia rosa jersey.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 22:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Cycling-Rubio wins delayed, shortened Giro stage 13 as weather chaos continues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Einer Rubio thwarted Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Cepeda to win the shortened 74.6km-stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday after a bizarre delayed start, with organisers forced to change the route due to adverse weather conditions.

Colombian rider Rubio (Movistar) delivered a perfectly-timed sprint in the final kilometre to earn his first Grand Tour stage win in style, while Geraint Thomas retained the leader's maglia rosa jersey. In a three-way duel on the slopes of Crans Montana, Pinot and Cepeda attacked in turns during a thrilling final ascent before Rubio dug deep and caught both of his fellow escapees with a late burst.

"It will take time for me to realise that I won a stage of the Giro d'Italia. I didn't believe I'd do it," said Rubio, who raised his arm above his head and pointed to the sky as he crossed the finish line. "It's been difficult with the bad weather. But I had to keep going. I knew that Pinot was very strong, Cepeda as well. I had to finish with him and play it well tactically."

Rubio finished six seconds ahead of Pinot (Groupama–FDJ), with Cepeda (Education–EasyPost) another six seconds behind. The race has been plagued by dreadful weather and organisers had already removed the climb up the Great St Bernard Pass from the 13th stage shortening the 207km route to 199km due to snow and the risk of avalanches.

Riders made their scheduled departure under heavy rain at Borgofranco d'Ivrea but quickly re-boarded their team buses, before organisers re-routed the start of the stage to Le Chable, at the bottom of the brutal Croix de Couer climb. "Given the adverse weather conditions, especially on the Italian side, the Commission decided to meet the athletes' requests by applying the Extreme Weather Protocol," organisers said.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Thomas finished ninth and two-second lead over Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) remained third overall, 22 seconds behind. "Primoz is probably happy to leave me in the Maglia Rosa for a few more days," Thomas said. "I expect something more from him next week."

Stage six winner Mads Pedersen, who was second in the standings for the points jersey, dropped out of the race after falling ill overnight, becoming the latest rider to abandon this year's Giro. "Mads had a troubled night with a cough. He woke up this morning with a sore throat and tracheitis and is not fit to race," his Trek-Segafredo team said earlier on Friday.

Saturday's stage 14 features a top-category climb near the start in Sierre but then is almost entirely flat on the rest of the 193-km ride to Cassano Magnago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023