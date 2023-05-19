Left Menu

"Our job now will be to ruin some seasons": Shane Watson ahead of Delhi Capitals clash against CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson believes that DC would like to spoil the party after they inflicted a huge blow to the Punjab Kings' hopes of making their place into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

19-05-2023
Shane Watson (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
After inflicting a huge blow to the Punjab Kings' hopes of making their place into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson on Friday said that DC will ruin some seasons in the cricket extravaganza. In the pre-match conference, Watson emphasized the importance of the game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and what role DC could play against the IPL Giants.

"Playing CSK is always a big game and there will be a lot of yellow at the Kotla. Our job now will definitely be to ruin some seasons and this is exactly what Ricky (Ponting) spoke in the pre-match talk," Shane Watson said. In the absence of DC skipper Rishabh Pant, a few players were expected to play a crucial role and fill in his boots to maintain the balance in the young dynamic team.

However, some players managed to step up while some failed to live up to the expectations. The most prominent name who failed to deliver for DC this season was the young Indian opener, Prithvi Shaw. "The most disappointing thing about DC is the form of Prithvi Shaw. He is so incredibly skilled that he should be dominating intentional cricket. He needs to know where he needs to channel himself," Watson added.

While talking about disappointments of this season, he further stated that their home ground pitch hasn't been up to the mark. "The pitches in Delhi have not been great. When we come here to Delhi with the amount of cricket being played on this track. Hopefully, it works out for us next season."

"If you have a lot of Indian top-order batters, then that wicket will suit the team. But that is not the makeup of our squad. So, as we saw the other night, where we saw ourselves playing on a traditional, good playing wicket and the ball goes through nicely like it's going nicely and the ball does not really turn a lot," Watson concluded. (ANI)

