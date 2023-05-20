Left Menu

SAI officials interact with Equestrian players regarding Asian Games selections

SAI has taken cognisance of the matter and informed EFI to take a suitable decision on the same as soon as possible.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:17 IST
Fouaad Mirza (Photo: Twitter/ The FEI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials, including Shiv Sharma, Deputy Director General (DDG) on Friday interacted with Indian Equestrian players Fouaad Mirza, Chirag Khandal and Shashank Singh Kataria via Zoom regarding their grievances on non-selection in the long list for the upcoming Asian Games.

While Chirag has informed SAI that the Honourable Supreme Court had directed the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to include his name in the Asian Games long list, Tokyo Olympian Fouaad and Shashank have requested the inclusion of their names in the Asian Games long list and that a fair and transparent selection should be done in picking the equestrian players for the event.

SAI has taken cognisance of the matter and informed EFI to take a suitable decision on the same as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

