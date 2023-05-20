Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG Ltd records Q4 standalone net loss at Rs 95.48 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 11:39 IST
VA Tech WABAG Ltd records Q4 standalone net loss at Rs 95.48 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has recorded a standalone loss for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 95.48 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based firm had registered a standalone profit at Rs 32.14 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the standalone profit was at Rs 1.27 crore as against Rs 92.18 crore registered a year ago.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 750.87 crore from Rs 665.53 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the standalone total income grew to Rs 2,385.87 crore from Rs 2,170.87 crore registered last year.

In a statement, the company said the cash flow from operations for the financial year ending March 31, 2023 was at Rs 85 crore while the net cash position stood at Rs 101 crore.

The company has an order book position of over Rs 13,219 crore including framework contracts providing robust revenue visibility, it said.

Commenting on the financial performance, company chairman and managing director Rajiv Mittal said, ''we continue to deliver profitable growth this quarter and for the year with persistent focus on technology, EP, industrial and international projects.'' ''We have in line with our commitment to the shareholders, stayed net cash positive for the third consecutive year and generated operational as well as free cash-flow for the year,'' he said.

''In summary, this has been an enriching year with a historic high-order book position, profitable growth and a positive net cash position and cash flow,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023