PL: Leicester City to face Newcastle United on May 23

Leicester City will be facing Newcastle United on May 23 and this might be their last chance to come out of the relegation zone. Leicester City are currently in the 19th position in the premier league table with 30 points. Having played 36 matches, Leicester City has managed to win just eight matches, drawing six and losing 22.

Leicester City are on the verge of getting relegated from the premier league as they are in the relegation zone. The bottom three teams in the Premier League get relegated to the EFL Championship.

Leicester City won the Premier League in 2016 but now they are struggling to compete in the league. Brendan Rodgers, the former manager of Leicester City was sacked by the club during the season which trembled the team's style of play.

Leicester City has been performing below par. The departure of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to French club Nice, was a heavy blow to the team. Leicester found it hard to fill the position of the goalkeeper. It became hard for Leicester City to keep a clean sheet.

Striker, Jamie Vardy have been injured mostly throughout the season, which weakened the attack of Leicester City. In the last five Premier League matches, Leicester have just managed to win one game while losing two and drawing two.

If Leicester City wants to stay in the Premier League for the next season, they have to win their remaining two fixtures which will help them to come out of the relegation zone. Leicester City will be playing thier last league match against West Ham United on May 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)