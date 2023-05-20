Left Menu

PL: Leicester City to face Newcastle United on May 23

Leicester City will be facing Newcastle United on May 23 and this might be their last chance to come out of the relegation zone. Leicester City are currently in the 19th position in the premier league table with 30 points. Having played 36 matches, Leicester City has managed to win just eight matches, drawing six and losing 22. Leicester City are on the verge of getting relegated from the Premier League as they are in the relegation zone.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:48 IST
PL: Leicester City to face Newcastle United on May 23
Leicester player Youri Tielemans and manager Dean Smith (Twitter: Photo/LCFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leicester City will be facing Newcastle United on May 23 and this might be their last chance to come out of the relegation zone. Leicester City are currently in the 19th position in the premier league table with 30 points. Having played 36 matches, Leicester City has managed to win just eight matches, drawing six and losing 22.

Leicester City are on the verge of getting relegated from the premier league as they are in the relegation zone. The bottom three teams in the Premier League get relegated to the EFL Championship.

Leicester City won the Premier League in 2016 but now they are struggling to compete in the league. Brendan Rodgers, the former manager of Leicester City was sacked by the club during the season which trembled the team's style of play.

Leicester City has been performing below par. The departure of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to French club Nice, was a heavy blow to the team. Leicester found it hard to fill the position of the goalkeeper. It became hard for Leicester City to keep a clean sheet.

Striker, Jamie Vardy have been injured mostly throughout the season, which weakened the attack of Leicester City. In the last five Premier League matches, Leicester have just managed to win one game while losing two and drawing two.

If Leicester City wants to stay in the Premier League for the next season, they have to win their remaining two fixtures which will help them to come out of the relegation zone. Leicester City will be playing thier last league match against West Ham United on May 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023