Left Menu

CSK crush DC by 77 runs to enter play-offs

Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs, here on Saturday.CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points and that is good enough to seal a last-four berth.Batting first, opener Devon Conways 87 off only 51 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwads smashing 79 off 50 deliveries ensured a healthy 223 for 3 CSK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:25 IST
CSK crush DC by 77 runs to enter play-offs

Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs, here on Saturday.

CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points and that is good enough to seal a last-four berth.

Batting first, opener Devon Conway's 87 off only 51 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad's smashing 79 off 50 deliveries ensured a healthy 223 for 3 CSK. Conway's innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand. In reply, DC managed only 146 for 9 with skipper David Warner's 86 off 58 balls being the only saving grace. Deepak Chahar ended with 3/22 from 4 overs while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got two wickets apiece.

DC ended the campaign with 10 points and will have to wait till Sunday to find out if they ended last or second last depending on Sunrisers Hyderabad's result.

Brief Scores: CSK 223 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87 off 51 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad 79 off 50 balls, Khaleel Ahmed 1/45, Anrich Nortje 1/43).

DC 146 for 9 in 20 overs (David Warner 86 off 58 balls, Deepak Chahar 3/22). CSK won by 77 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023