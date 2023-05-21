Left Menu

World Table Tennis Championship Finals 2023: Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison start campaign with wins

The tournament started in Durban on May 20 and will go on till May 28

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:23 IST
World Table Tennis Championship Finals 2023: Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison start campaign with wins
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Indian woman paddlers Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison started their campaigns with wins at the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa on Saturday. Reeth won her round of 128 match against Hana Arapovic by 4-2 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 14-12, 11-3, 11-8). On the other hand, Sreeja Akula also won her match against Nicole Arlia in the round of 128 stage by 4-1 (11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5).

Suthirtha Mukherjee crashed out of the competition with a loss to Tatiana Kukulkova by 3-4 (11-3, 11-4, 10-12, 10-12, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11). In the men's singles competition, Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai were eliminated from the competition in the first round itself.

Harmeet lost his round of 128 match against Tiago Apolonia by 1-4 (13-11, 6-11, 4-11, 9-11, 13-15). Also, Manush lost his match to Cho Seungmin by 1-4 (8-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 5-11). In the women's doubles competition, Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale started their campaign with a win in their round of 64 match. They won their match against Gaia Monfardini and Nicole Arlia by 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9).

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath also registered a 3-1 win over Emily Quan and Yishiuan Lin (10-12, 11-2, 11-9, 11-5). After a dramatic 3-2 victory over Xia Lian Ni and Luka Mladenovic (9-11, 11-8, 14-16, 11-7, 11-6), Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the Mixed Doubles round of 32.

The tournament started in Durban on May 20 and will go on till May 28. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023