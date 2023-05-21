Left Menu

First ever South Zone NRAI national coaches course begins in Tiruchirappalli

The first ever South Zone NRAI coaching course began at the Trichy Rifle Club in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with experts from across the country joining the programme to impart teachings related to the Olympic sport of shooting.The week-long course will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Shooting Association under the auspices of the National Rifle Association of India NRAI, the sports governing body in the country.The experts will be taking classes on shooting techniques, sports science, communication skills etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 19:16 IST
The first ever South Zone NRAI coaching course began at the Trichy Rifle Club in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with experts from across the country joining the programme to impart teachings related to the Olympic sport of shooting.

The week-long course will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Shooting Association under the auspices of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the sport's governing body in the country.

The experts will be taking classes on shooting techniques, sports science, communication skills etc. Pawan Singh, joint secretary general at NRAI, addressed the gathering and in his speech touched upon concepts like mode of the training and carriers in the field of coaching.

A total of 28 athletes will be attending the course, in which there will be six women and 22 men. They belong Tamil Nādu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

This is the first phase of a two-part course and will concentrate more on the theoretical aspects.

In the second part, which will also be held in Trichy at a later date, more emphasis will be provided on the practical part.

