Hugo Nys-Jan Zielinski clinch Italian Open doubles crown

Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski on Sunday captured their maiden ATP Masters 1000 title as a team on Sunday as the duo defeated Robin Haase and Botic van de Zandschulp 7-5, 6-1 at the Italian Open 2023. The duo of Nys-Zielinski were dominant all week on the clay in Rome, not dropping a set en route to their second tour-level trophy together.

In a thrilling final, Nys and Zielinski were strong on serve, they also did not face a break point and clinched a triumph in a match that lasted for 66 minutes. "It is super special. It is the first time Hugo and I playing at the Foro Italico and it is a magical event and magical venue. We have trained without playing here for so many years, and now we are here playing for the first time. We tried to enjoy it from the first match and here we are as winners. I can't really put into words what it means to us," ATP.com quoted Zielinski as saying.

With their triumph, Nys and Zielinski have climbed seven spots to first in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings. Earlier this season, they reached the Australian Open's final together. "I feel great. I am very proud, to represent this federation which has been helping me for so many years. I am just so happy," said Nys, who is the first Monegasque player to win an ATP Masters 1000 title.

Haase and van de Zandschulp were teaming up for the first time this season in the Italian capital. (ANI)

