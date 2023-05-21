Kohli hits another ton, RCB make 197/5 against Gujarat Titans
Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 197 for five against Gujarat Titans in a must-win final league stage game for the home team here on Sunday. Brief scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 1975 in 20 overs Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 239 vs GT.
Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 197 for five against Gujarat Titans in a must-win final league stage game for the home team here on Sunday. Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Johli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli's second straight hundred. Thanks to their aggressive approach, RCB scored 62 runs in the powerplay.
Earlier, the start of the match was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rains that left the outfield of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wet. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs GT.
