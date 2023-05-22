Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Paris 2024 organisers working on putting Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source

Paris 2024 organisers have been working on installing the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. "It's been a work in progress for the last two years now," the source said. The flame cannot be at the top of the tower because of the antennas already installed there, they added.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:13 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Paris 2024 organisers working on putting Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • France

Paris 2024 organisers have been working on installing the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. It was not clear whether the flame would stay on the iconic monument throughout the July 26-Aug. 11 sports extravaganza.

The source added that the flame would not be put at the top of the Eiffel Tower, however, for technical reasons. "It's been a work in progress for the last two years now," the source said.

The flame cannot be at the top of the tower because of the antennas already installed there, they added. Paris 2024 organisers were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023