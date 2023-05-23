Soccer-Real Madrid's Ancelotti expects Vinicius Jr to stay on at club

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he expected Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr to remain at the Spanish club despite facing racist abuse in several La Liga matches.

"I don't think (he will leave Spain), because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is very big and he wants to make his career here," he told a news conference.

