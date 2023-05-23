Irene Aldana steps in to face Amanda Nunes for Bantamweight title at Ultimate Fighting Championship 289

There is little to no doubt about the GOAT status among fans in Women's MMA. Brazil's Amanda Nunes holds that honour along with the double champ status. Initially, it looked like no one was going to snatch the 135lbs as well as 145lbs title from the Lioness. She was mauling through both divisions with little to no setbacks. However, her double champ status was soon gone as Juliana Pena snatched the Bantamweight title away from her.

While many were sure that Nunes will triumph again at UFC 269, Pena shocked the entire world and defeated the dominant champion by submission ending her eight-year undefeated streak. However, the Lioness learned from her mistake and came back better than ever to defeat Pena in dominating fashion and took back her title at UFC 277. Although the Brazilian defeated Pena soundly the UFC brass still wanted them to fight again and settle the score in the trilogy at UFC 289. The trilogy fight was officially announced for June 10 in Rogers Arena.

However, the former Champion had to pull out of the fight due to injury. She had broken her ribs and was unable to compete in the championship bout. Following the cancellation of the highly anticipated trilogy fight, UFC President Dana White announced on social media that Irene Aldana will step in to fight Nunes for the title at UFC 289.

Aldana is currently ranked #5 in the women's Bantamweight division. She is looking to capture the title and become the fourth UFC champion from Mexico. After her fellow Mexican fighters including her teammate Alexa Grasso captured the Flyweight title. The Octagon is set for the Bantamweight clash between the two warriors. While Nunes boasts a score of 22-5 and sits on the top of the Women's Pound for Pound rankings.

On the other hand, the rising star from Mexico's MMA record stands at 14-6 and is on a 2-fight winning streak after losing to former champion Holly Holm. UFC 289's co-main event is a fan-favourite affair between former Light Weight Champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The winner will be a potential title contender in the division.

The PPV will mark the return of the MMA leader in Canada since its last event in 2018 and promises a burn burner in the co-main event as well as in the main event.

