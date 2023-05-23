Left Menu

Fencing-Italy limits Russian participation at world championships

Sofia Pozdniakova, the Olympic champion daughter of Russia's Olympic Committee president, will be one of those to face exclusion under the restrictions, which are prompted by advice from the Italian government. Only 11 athletes from the countries are expected to attend against an initial figure of 39 who had registered, and they will have to compete as neutrals in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidance.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:16 IST
Fencing-Italy limits Russian participation at world championships

Italy plans to impose restrictions on athletes from Russia and Belarus who will be allowed to compete at the fencing world championships in Milan in July, the head of its National Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Tuesday. Sofia Pozdniakova, the Olympic champion daughter of Russia's Olympic Committee president, will be one of those to face exclusion under the restrictions, which are prompted by advice from the Italian government.

Only 11 athletes from the countries are expected to attend against an initial figure of 39 who had registered, and they will have to compete as neutrals in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidance. "They won't have flags, the name of the country, the anthem nor the national kit, and will be obliged not to make statements in support of the war," CONI President Giovanni Malago told Italian media, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

The athletes will not be able to compete in team events and none with links to military teams will be admitted, he added. Pozdniakova is affiliated to the Central Sports Army Club (CSKA) Moscow. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023