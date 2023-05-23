CSK post 172-7 against GT in IPL Qualifier 1
Ruturaj Gaikwad made a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.
Gaikwad and Devon Conway (40) gave CSK a good start but GT middle-order batters couldn't turn up the heat as wickets kept falling regularly.
CSK managed 35 off the last 3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (22) playing a cameo to take them to a solid total.
Mohammed Shami (2/28) and Mohit Sharma (2/31) claimed two wickets each, while Rashid Khan (1/37), Noor Ahmed (1/29), Darshan Nalkande (1/44) claimed a wicket each.
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 172 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60; Mohammed Shami 2/28).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
K P Energy commissions 29 MW wind energy project in Gujarat
Gujarat: BJP functionary shot dead while waiting for wife in SUV
Court to conduct inquiry into Tejashwi's 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark; next hearing on May 20
Court to inquiry into Tejashwi's 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark; next hearing on May 20
Kharge makes emotional appeal on home turf, says he is Karnataka's 'Bhoomi Putra' like Modi said he was in Gujarat