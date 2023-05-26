Left Menu

Gill's fiery century powers GT to 233/3 against MI

Towards the end, skipper Hardik Pandya made a 13-ball 28 to prop up GTs score.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 22:01 IST
Shubman Gill extended his purple patch and slammed a 60-ball 129 to single-handedly power Gujarat Titans to a massive 233 for three against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Gill first stitched 54 runs for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18) before sharing 138 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudarshan (43 retired hurt). Towards the end, skipper Hardik Pandya made a 13-ball 28 to prop up GT's score.

None of MI bowlers could deliver with Piyush Chawla (1/45) being the pick of the bowlers. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 233 for 3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129; Piyush Chawla 1/45).

