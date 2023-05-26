Left Menu

Kishan, Green suffer nasty blows ahead of WTC final

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:00 IST
Both India and Australia were dealt an injury scare ahead of the World Test Championships final with Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green receiving nasty blows during IPL Qualifer 2 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Kishan, who was named as a replacement for injured K L Rahul in India's WTC squad, suffered a freak injury as he collided with his Mumbai Indians teammate Chris Jordan.

Kishan was seen holding the left side of his forehead while walking off the field and did not return to bat in Mumbai's chase against GT. Vishnu Vinod was named as the concussion sub for Kishan.

Green, on the other hand, was hit on the left elbow by a sharp delivery from Hardik Pandya in the second over of Mumbai's innings.

The Australian all-rounder, however, came out to bat in the sixth over after the fall of Tilak Verma.

Green is important to Australia's chances in the WTC final because of his all-round abilities.

The WTC final will be played at The Oval in London from June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

