GT storm into second successive IPL final

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 00:05 IST
Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter the Indian Premier League final here on Friday.

GT will take on Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash here on Sunday. Gill's explosive knock ensured GT reached 233 for three after being sent into bat in the Qualifier 2.

Chasing a mammoth target, MI never looked in the hunt despite Suryakumar Yadav's 38-ball 61 and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs.

For GT, Mohit Sharma (5/10) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/33) also did his bit with the ball. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 233 for 3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129; Piyush Chawla 1/45). Mumbai Indians: 171 all out in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61; Mohit Sharma 5/10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

