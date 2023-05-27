Ice Hockey-Germany to host 2027 world championship

Germany has been selected to host the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship, triumphing over the competing bid from Kazakhstan, the International Ice Hockey Federation said on Friday. The PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf and the SAP Arena in Mannheim will be the two official venues for the annual event that will return to Germany after 10 years.

Next year, the Czech Republic will host the event, followed by Sweden and Denmark as co-hosts in 2025. Switzerland will then take responsibility for organising the championship in 2026. The current world cup is taking place in Finland and Latvia, with the final scheduled for May 28 in Tampere.

