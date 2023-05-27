Rugby-Protesters invade pitch and briefly hold up Premiership final

The English Premiership rugby final between Saracens and Sale at Twickenham was briefly held up on Saturday when Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the pitch and released orange powder.

Three protesters ran onto the pitch 15 minutes into the match and, against a chorus of boos from the crowd, released powder in a similar fashion to their protest at the recent snooker world championship.

Stewards quickly removed the protesters and the game restarted after a delay of around five minutes.

