Motor racing-Perez faces Monaco nightmare after qualifying crash

Formula One title contender Sergio Perez braced for a Monaco Grand Prix nightmare after crashing his Red Bull and qualifying last on Saturday.

The Mexican, who won on the same treacherous city streets a year ago, blamed himself for the Sainte Devote first corner smash that halted the opening qualifying session. "It’s going to be a nightmare tomorrow," he told reporters. "I do expect a very difficult race."

The session restarted once the Red Bull car had been winched away and Perez's time ultimately left him bottom of the timesheets. Red Bull have won all five races so far this season but a fifth one-two finish on Sunday now looks out of the question even if Perez's double world champion team mate Max Verstappen is starting on pole position.

Verstappen leads Perez by 14 points and can expect to increase that advantage significantly. "I cannot believe what I’ve done," said Perez, who explained he had been caught out and was unable to control the sliding rear of the car before it smacked into the barriers.

"This is not fair for my team, so I’m super disappointed today with myself and I know that tomorrow it’s going to be an impossible race. "We could have had a shot of pole, but I didn’t drive to my level so that’s why I’m here," he said, speaking to reporters in the paddock while Verstappen appeared in the top three press conference.

The qualifying round in the Mediterranean principality is crucial, perhaps the most important of the season, as overtaking is extremely difficult. Monaco was also a race that Perez had high hopes of winning, even if not the best suited to his car's characteristics, with most of the Mexican's previous victories secured on street circuits.

