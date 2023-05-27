Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Allegri says his future at Juve to be decided after season

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday his future at the club would become clear only after the end of the season, with the side almost certain to end the campaign out of the Champions League places after being docked 10 points. The club were docked points in Serie A in connection with their previous transfer dealings, causing them to drop to seventh place in the table and leaving them with little chance of securing a spot in the Champions League.

Cycling-Roglic poised to win Giro as Thomas cracks in decisive time trial

Primoz Roglic was poised to win his first Giro d'Italia title after snatching the overall lead from Geraint Thomas with victory in the 18.6-kilometre individual time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari on Saturday. Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic overcame a mechanical issue to clock the best time of 44 minutes and 23 seconds in the penultimate 20th stage as Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) faded in the final metres, crossing the line 40 seconds behind.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes first Monaco pole as Perez crashes

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position on Saturday with a breathtaking final qualifying lap to deny Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso the crucial top slot. Alonso, 41, will start alongside on a front row of double Formula One world champions at a circuit where overtaking is extremely difficult and the Saturday session often decides Sunday's outcome.

MLB roundup: Brewers endure blowout loss, scary injury

Mitch Haniger, J.D. Davis and Patrick Bailey combined for 10 hits and 10 RBIs and Alex Wood tag-teamed with Tristan Beck on a four-hitter as the San Francisco Giants romped past the host Milwaukee Brewers 15-1 on Friday. The game was marred by a scary second-inning incident in the home dugout when Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was hit on the side of the head by a foul liner. Adames was able to walk to the clubhouse and an evaluation at a hospital shortly thereafter showed no fractures. However, he was hospitalized overnight for further examination, according to manager Craig Counsell.

Soccer-Dortmund's title dreams in tatters after shock home draw to Mainz

Borussia Dortmund's dream of their first Bundesliga title in 11 years turned into a nightmare on Saturday after a shock 2-2 home draw to Mainz 05 dropped them to second place on goal difference in the season finale, handed the title to rivals Bayern Munich. With a sea of tens of thousands of yellow and black-clad fans outside the stadium and a sold-out 81,000 crowd inside ready to pop the champagne for their first league crown since 2012, Dortmund went into the game in top spot.

Rugby-Saracens claim sixth title with 35-25 victory over Sale

Saracens won their sixth title and first in four years when they eventually overpowered a spirited Sale to triumph 35-25 in a superb English Premiership final at a sun-drenched Twickenham on Saturday. Saracens, who finished top of the standings in the regular season, had their noses in front for most of the game having led 20-18 at halftime after a penalty try and one for Max Malins.

Soccer-Chelsea's Reiten the right one as Blues win WSL title

In a squad bristling with internationals, Norway's Guro Reiten stood out as Chelsea secured their fourth Women's Super League title in four years on Saturday, continuing a superb run of six league titles on the trot for the diminutive Norwegian winger. The 28-year-old was top scorer in the Norweigan Toppserien as her LSK side won the title in 2017 and 2018, and she has won the WSL title every year since joining Chelsea in 2019.

Soccer-Kerr nets double as Chelsea crowned WSL champions, Reading relegated

Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Reading on Saturday to win their fourth consecutive FA Women's Super League title, completing a league and FA Cup double on the last day of the season and condemning their hosts to relegation. The Blues finished on 58 points from 22 games, two ahead of runners-up Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 1-0 and 11 ahead of Arsenal, who finish third in the final Champions League spot.

Soccer-Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal in dramatic season finale

Bayern Munich snatched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion with a final day 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday courtesy of Jamal Musiala's 89th minute goal, grabbing the trophy from the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund had gone into the last game of the season in top spot but stumbled to a 2-2 against visitors Mainz 05, allowing Bayern to squeeze past them in the tightest league race in years.

Soccer-City's Haaland named Premier League Player of the Season

Erling Haaland was named the Premier League's Player of the Season on Saturday, after a record-breaking debut campaign in which he has delivered goals by the sackful as Manchester City claimed their third straight league title. The 22-year-old was also voted the league's best young player, becoming the first person to win both awards in the same season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)