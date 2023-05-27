Left Menu

Srichchha Pradhan is Dabur Vatika Miss Nepal 2023

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:49 IST
Srichchha Pradhan is Dabur Vatika Miss Nepal 2023

Srichchha Pradhan, 23, has been crowned Dabur Vatika Miss Nepal 2023 at the 27th edition of the Miss Nepal beauty pageant grand finale held on Saturday.

Pradhan from Kathmandu competed with 23 other contestants during the prestigious Miss Nepal pageant.

She will get the chance to participate in the Miss World beauty pageant next year.

Similarly, 25-year-old Prasiddhi Shah was declared the first runner-up and bagged the Miss Nepal International title.

Likewise, Raina Majgaiya, 26, was declared second runner-up and bagged the Miss Nepal Earth title.

Dabur Nepal, the subsidiary organisation of Dabur India, was the main sponsor of the Miss Nepal beauty pageant being organised by the Hidden Treasure.

The three new titleholders were crowned by outgoing queens Miss Nepal World 2022 Priyanka Rani Joshi, Miss Nepal Earth 2022 Sareesha Shrestha, and Miss Nepal International 2022 Nancy Khadka at the culmination of this year's event.

Besides cash prizes, the Miss Nepal and runner-ups are also entitled to receive various attractive gifts from sponsors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023