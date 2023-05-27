Left Menu

Chelsea wins Women's Super League for 4th straight year

PTI | Reading | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:54 IST
Chelsea wins Women's Super League for 4th straight year

Chelsea secured its fourth straight Women's Super League by beating Reading 3-0 on Saturday to wrap up the double in style.

Having beaten Manchester United in the FA Cup final this month, Chelsea eased past Reading with goals from Guro Reiten and a Sam Kerr double.

The Blues' recent dominance shone through as their hosts failed to deal with the attacking talent of Emma Hayes' side, which finished the season on a seven-game league winning run.

The breakthrough came in the 18th minute through Kerr, who picked up a pocket of space inside the box before heading Reiten's cross past goalkeeper Grace Moloney to make it 1-0.

Reiten added the second after 42 minutes when she pounced on a loose ball in the Reading backline to go one-on-one with Moloney before producing a composed finish.

Chelsea enjoyed long periods of possession after the break and Kerr's efforts paid off in the 88th minute. The Australia captain was slipped through on goal and her first effort came back off the post but she was first to react to claim a simple tap-in and round off the victory.

WIN NOT ENOUGH FOR MAN UNITED Manchester United was once again grateful for substitute Lucia Garcia but its bid for the WSL title narrowly fell short.

Garcia came off the bench to score a late winner against Manchester City last weekend and ensure the title race went to the last day of the season, where United needed to beat Liverpool and hope Chelsea slipped up.

The first part was accomplished as Garcia's 72nd-minute strike secured a 1-0 win for United at Prenton Park, it wasn't enough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023