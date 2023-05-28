Left Menu

Soccer-Luton promoted to Premier League after playoff win over Coventry

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 00:41 IST
Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday's Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning a return to England's top flight after a 31-year absence.

Coventry's Fankaty Dabo blazed his spot kick over the crossbar after the shootout went into sudden death, following a 1-1 draw and a tense but goalless period of extra time. Luton will join Burnley and Sheffield United, who won automatic promotion as Championship winners and runners-up, in next season's Premier League.

Their Kenilworth Road stadium will host top-flight soccer for the first time since 1992, when they were relegated from the Football League First Division. Luton substitute Joe Taylor had a goal disallowed due to handball late in extra time, after a second-half equaliser from Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer cancelled out Jordan Clark's brilliant opener.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was taken to hospital for tests after he collapsed on the pitch early in the first half. The centre back, 28, fell to the ground with no player around him and was treated by medical staff before being carried off on a stretcher. "He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him," the club said.

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

