HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1250 KHACHANOV, HURKACZ SURVIVE FIVE-SETTERS

Russian Karen Khachanov beat Constant Lestienne of France in a tough five-setter 3-6 1-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 to reach the second round. "It was a tough match, both physically and mentally, but I'm in the next round," the 11th seed said. "I love to play a best of five, because you have a little more space, if the first two sets are not going well."

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, seeded 13th, also survived a five-set thriller, seeing off David Goffin 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 6-4 in three hours and 40 minutes. READ MORE:

1020 SABALENKA CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to become the first player to move into the second round, sealing victory with a powerful cross-court winner.

While Kostyuk shook hands with the chair umpire, she refused to do the same with her Belarusian opponent. 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

